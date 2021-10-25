in TV News

First Look: Bruce Springsteen Appears, Performs On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The Boss is the lone celebrity guest on Monday’s episode.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Bruce Springsteen during Monday's October 25, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

For the first time since 2016, Bruce Springsteen makes an in-studio appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Springsteen appears for both an interview and performance on Monday’s edition of “Colbert.” The music industry icon is the only celebrity guest on the broadcast.

Springsteen did appear remotely in October 2020, but his previous in-studio appearance was way back in September 2016.

This week’s appearance comes on the eve of release day for “Renegades,” Springsteen’s new book with Barack Obama. It also precedes the November release of the “The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts” concert film.

Monday’s “Colbert” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS, but first-look photos are already available:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Bruce Springsteen during Monday’s October 25, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Bruce Springsteen during Monday’s October 25, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Bruce Springsteen during Monday’s October 25, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Bruce Springsteen during Monday’s October 25, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Bruce Springsteen during Monday’s October 25, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Bruce Springsteen during Monday’s October 25, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Bruce Springsteen during Monday’s October 25, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Bruce Springsteen during Monday’s October 25, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

bruce springsteen

