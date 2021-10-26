Anya Taylor-Joy, Ben Schwartz, Leon Bridges Appeared On Monday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

Anya Taylor-Joy, who last appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on February 19, 2020, returned to the show Monday night.

Appearing in support of “Last Night In Soho,” the Golden Globe-winning actress participated in an interview on the broadcast.

Actor Ben Schwartz, a frequent guest on the show, also took part in the interview. Later, Leon Bridges took the stage to deliver a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Late Late Show” began airing at 12:35AM on the east coast — and will air at that time on the west coast. Videos from the broadcast will be posted upon availability; photos from the taping already follow: