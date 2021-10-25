Katy Perry Celebrates Birthday, Hangs With Luke Bryan As Guest Host Of “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Monday marks Katy Perry’s thirty-seventh birthday, and the entertainment superstar celebrates the occasion in a very special way.

Perry appears as the guest host of Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Perry’s stint as guest host includes a monologue and birthday celebration segment with Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Perry additionally welcomes a pair of guests with a connection to “American Idol.” Fellow judge Luke Bryan drops by for an interview, while former contestant (and current Perry label signee) Michael J. Woodard takes the stage for a performance.

The episode will air Monday afternoon, but sneak peek videos of Perry’s key segments are already available. Photos from the official taping are also below.