Katy Perry Celebrates Birthday, Hangs With Luke Bryan As Guest Host Of “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Katy Perry hosts Monday’s edition of “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” and sneak peek videos are already available.

Katy Perry hosts the 10/25/21 Ellen DeGeneres Show with guest Luke Bryan | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Monday marks Katy Perry’s thirty-seventh birthday, and the entertainment superstar celebrates the occasion in a very special way.

Perry appears as the guest host of Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Perry’s stint as guest host includes a monologue and birthday celebration segment with Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Perry additionally welcomes a pair of guests with a connection to “American Idol.” Fellow judge Luke Bryan drops by for an interview, while former contestant (and current Perry label signee) Michael J. Woodard takes the stage for a performance.

The episode will air Monday afternoon, but sneak peek videos of Perry’s key segments are already available. Photos from the official taping are also below.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

