Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

“If I Didn’t Love You,” the collaboration between country superstars Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “If I Didn’t Love You” seizes the throne from Elvie Shane’s “My Boy.”

Along with leading in chart points, “If I Didn’t Love You” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the October 17-23 tracking period. The collaboration received ~8,697 spins (+822) and ~38.30 million audience impressions.

Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” rises one spot to #2 this week, and Zac Brown Band’s “Same Boat” ascends seven spots to #3. Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris’ “Chasing You” rises two spots to #4, and Luke Combs’ “Cold As You” jumps three spots to #5.