Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” Joins Top 25 At Pop Radio, GIVEON’s “For Tonight” Makes Top 30

Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and GIVEON’s “For Tonight” both make gains on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, with the former hitting the Top 25 and the latter securing a Top 30 position.
Played 3,454 times during the October 17-23 tracking period, “Happier Than Ever” rises one spot to #25 on this week’s chart. The single, which is the title track from Eilish’s summer 2021 album, posted a week-over-week spin gain of 327.
“For Tonight” concurrently rises one spot to #30. The GIVEON song received 1,349 spins, besting last week’s sum by 277.
