Chloe’s “Have Mercy,” Trevor Daniel’s “Alone” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Have Mercy” and “Alone” make this week’s pop chart.

Chloe - Have Mercy video screen | Parkwood/Columbia

The Mediabase pop radio chart welcomes a pair of new additions to its Top 40 this week, as both Chlöe’s “Have Mercy” and Trevor Daniel’s “Alone” foray into the region.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Have Mercy” debuts on this week’s listing at #39. The single, which is a Top 15 hit at the rhythmic and urban radio formats, received 834 pop spins during the October 17-23 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 138.

Up two places, “Alone” makes its Top 40 debut at #40. The new Trevor Daniel single received 817 tracking week spins (+181).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

