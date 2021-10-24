Chloe’s “Have Mercy,” Trevor Daniel’s “Alone” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

The Mediabase pop radio chart welcomes a pair of new additions to its Top 40 this week, as both Chlöe’s “Have Mercy” and Trevor Daniel’s “Alone” foray into the region.
Below last week’s chart at #41, “Have Mercy” debuts on this week’s listing at #39. The single, which is a Top 15 hit at the rhythmic and urban radio formats, received 834 pop spins during the October 17-23 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 138.
Up two places, “Alone” makes its Top 40 debut at #40. The new Trevor Daniel single received 817 tracking week spins (+181).
