Sabrina Carpenter Confirmed For Performance On October 29 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

For the first time in more than four years, Sabrina Carpenter will play “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, Carpenter will deliver a performance on the Friday, October 29 edition of NBC’s flagship talk show.
Her musical moment will follow host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with Idris Elba and Keri Russell.
Other upcoming musical guests include MANESKIN (October 26), Walker Hayes (October 27), and Skepta (October 28). Complete listings follow:
Monday, October 25: Guests include Steve Martin and Martin Short, Margaret Qualley, Dr. Jane Goodall and musical guest Cynthia Erivo. OAD 9/22/21
Tuesday, October 26: Guests include Drew Barrymore, Mo Rocca and musical guest Måneskin. Show #1538
Wednesday, October 27: Guests include Elton John, Ava DuVernay and musical guest Walker Hayes. Show #1539
Thursday, October 28: Guests include Chrissy Teigen, Matthias Schweighöfer and musical guest Skepta. Show #1540
Friday, October 29: Guests include Idris Elba, Keri Russell and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter. Show #1541
