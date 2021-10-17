Drake, Future & Young Thug’s “Way 2 Sexy” Spends 3rd Week As Urban Radio’s #1 Song, 2nd Week Atop Rhythmic Chart

Drake’s hit single “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” retains the #1 position at both urban and rhythmic radio. It celebrates a third week atop the Mediabase urban chart, while notching a second week at the summit of the Mediabase rhythmic listing.

— “Way 2 Sexy” keeps the urban throne thanks to the ~6,935 spins it received during the October 10-16 tracking period (-97).

WizKid’s “Essence (featuring Tems)” holds at #2, and Yung Bleu’s “Baddest (featuring Chris Brown & 2 Chainz)” stays at #3. Capella Grey’s “Gyalis” rises one spot to #4, and Moneybagg Yo’s “Wockesha” slides one spot to #5.

— “Way 2 Sexy” meanwhile keeps #1 at rhythmic radio with ~6,233 spins (+561).

“Essence” retains the #2 position, and Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” spends another week at #3. Pop Smoke’s “Woo Baby (featuring Chris Brown)” holds at #4, and “Baddest” stays at #5.