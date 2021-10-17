in Music News

Elvie Shane’s “My Boy” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

The artist scores his first career #1.

Elvie Shane - My Boy video screenshot | Wheelhouse/YouTube

Elvie Shane’s debut single “My Boy” officially rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up three places from last week, “My Boy” seizes the throne from Lee Brice’s “Memory I Don’t Mess With.”

Along with ruling in chart points, “My Boy” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the October 10-16 tracking period. The single received ~8,406 spins (+1,437) and ~39.15 million audience impressions.

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You” holds at #2, and Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” rises two spots to #3. “Memory I Don’t Mess With” drops to #4, and Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris’ “Chasing After You” climbs one spot to #5.

