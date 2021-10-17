in Music News

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Earns 7th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 2nd As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Leader

“STAY” keeps the throne at pop and Hot AC radio.

Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI in Stay | Video screen | Columbia

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s megahit “STAY” secures a seventh consecutive week atop the Mediabase pop radio chart, while notching a second consecutive week as hot adult contemporary’s #1 song.

— “STAY” leads the pop chart thanks to the ~19,606 spins it received during the October 10-16 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 75 but keeps “STAY” more than 3400 plays ahead of the competition.

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY,” which received ~16,165 spins (+1,412), rises two spots to #2.

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” drops a place to #3, and Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” falls one spot to #4. Maneskin’s “Beggin'” concurrently holds at #5.

— “STAY” meanwhile keeps #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart with ~6,718 spins (+136).

“Bad Habits” stays at #2 with ~6,335 tracking period plays (+4).

“Good 4 u” stays in the #3 position, and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” spends another week at #4. Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” remains in the #5 position.

