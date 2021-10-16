in Music News

Aespa’s “Savage” Rises To #7 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; Enters Top 10 On Songs Chart

“Savage” moves up following its first full week in the market.

aespa - Savage video screenshot | SM Entertainment

After an abbreviated first week of tracking, the official video for aespa’s “Savage” debuted at #8 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Following its first full week in the market, the video rises to #7 on the listing. “Savage” concurrently moves into the Top 10 on the Global YouTube Songs chart, which accounts for total views across all eligible uploads.

The official “Savage” clip earns #7 on the Videos chart courtesy of the 15.6 million views it received during the October 8-14 tracking period. The number actually trails last week’s mark by 18% but provides a lift from a rankings perspective.

“Savage” received 35.2 million views across all eligible uploads this week, besting last week’s mark by 35% and sending the track up five places to #9 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

