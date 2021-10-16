Camilo & Evaluna Montaner’s “Indigo,” Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” Make Top 10 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

It may not have launched until the sixth day of the October 8-14 tracking period, but the video for Camilo & Evaluna Montaner’s “Índigo” made considerable waves on YouTube.

Credited with 16.4 million tracking period views, the video arrives at #6 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos chart.

The buzzy video features Camilo and Evaluna revealing the the news that they are expecting their first child together.

— “Índigo” is not the only new arrival in this week’s Top 10. The official video for Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” also debuts inside the region, earning #9 on the strength of its 13.9 million views.