LISA’s “MONEY” Performance Returns To #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, “LALISA” Back In Top 5

The performance video for LISA’s “MONEY” returns to #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The BLACKPINK member’s official “LALISA” video also makes an upward move on said listing.

Credited with 33.6 million views during the October 8-14 tracking period, the “MONEY” performance video rises one spot to #1 this week. The video is celebrating a second, non-consecutive week in the leadership position.

“LALISA,” which received 19.2 million views, concurrently rises two spots to #4.

— “MONEY” and “LALISA” also make gains on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, which accounts for total views across all eligible uploads. The former rises one spot to #2 with 81.6 million total plays, while the latter ascends one place to #5 with 40.7 million.