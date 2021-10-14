in Music News

Adele’s “Easy On Me” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

“Easy On Me” quickly hits #1 on the iTunes store.

Adele Easy On Me video screen | Columbia

In the epitome of a predictable development, Adele’s “Easy On Me” began rocketing up the US iTunes song sales chart following its release at 7PM ET.

It quickly hit #1 on the listing, and it sits there as of press time at 9:55PM ET. In all likelihood, it will remain there for the foreseeable future.

“Easy On Me,” which is also expected to post monster early numbers at radio and on streaming platforms, seized the iTunes throne from Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like.” That song now appears at #2 on the chart.

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” (#3), Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” (#4), and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” (#5) complete the Top 5.

