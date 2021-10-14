Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya Scheduled To Appear On October 21 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

On the eve of release day for the eagerly anticipated “Dune,” cast members Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya will both appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

CBS confirms the immensely popular stars for the October 21 edition of its flagship talk show. As of press time, no other guests are listed for the broadcast.

Other upcoming “Colbert” guests include Adam Schiff (October 18), musical guest Kacey Musgraves (October 18), Nick Offerman (October 19), Charlemagne The God (October 19), Issa Rae (October 20), H.E.R. (October 20), and Andie MacDowell (October 22).

All “Colbert” listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.