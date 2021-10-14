First Look: Tate McRae Performs On Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1209A -- Pictured: Musical guest Tate McRae performs on October 14, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
This week’s final new installment of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” features a noteworthy musical performance.
Appearing in-studio, pop star Tate McRae takes the stage in the show’s closing segment.
In addition to the performance, Thursday’s edition of “Late Night” features an interview with “The Blacklist” star James Spader.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. The Tate McRae performance should start at around 1:25AM.
Prior to Thursday night’s airing, NBC shared photos from the taping. Those “first look” photos are available below.
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1209A — Pictured: (l-r) Actor James Spader during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 14, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1209A — Pictured: Musical guest Tate McRae performs on October 14, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1209A — Pictured: Musical guest Tate McRae performs on October 14, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
