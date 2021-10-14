Chandra Wilson, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin Chat With Guest Host Mario Lopez On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Early Look)

Mario Lopez will be hosting the Thursday, October 14 and Friday, October 15 editions of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Thursday’s episode finds Lopez welcoming Chandra Wilson and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin into the studio.

Offering her first in-person interview since the start of the pandemic, Wilson talks about an experience she had doing a Zoom interview. She also, naturally, talks about the new season of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

“The Miz” talks about competing on the current season of “Dancing With The Stars,” while also touching on his relationship with wife Maryse and their reality series “Miz and Mrs.”

The episode will air Thursday afternoon, but teaser videos and photos already available: