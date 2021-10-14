in TV News

Chandra Wilson, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin Chat With Guest Host Mario Lopez On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Early Look)

Mario Lopez hosts Thursday’s “Ellen.”

The Miz and Chandra Wilson appear with guest host Mario Lopez on 10/14/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Mario Lopez will be hosting the Thursday, October 14 and Friday, October 15 editions of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Thursday’s episode finds Lopez welcoming Chandra Wilson and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin into the studio.

Offering her first in-person interview since the start of the pandemic, Wilson talks about an experience she had doing a Zoom interview. She also, naturally, talks about the new season of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

“The Miz” talks about competing on the current season of “Dancing With The Stars,” while also touching on his relationship with wife Maryse and their reality series “Miz and Mrs.”

The episode will air Thursday afternoon, but teaser videos and photos already available:

The Miz and Chandra Wilson appear with guest host Mario Lopez on 10/14/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
The Miz and Chandra Wilson appear with guest host Mario Lopez on 10/14/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
The Miz and Chandra Wilson appear with guest host Mario Lopez on 10/14/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
The Miz and Chandra Wilson appear with guest host Mario Lopez on 10/14/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

chandra wilsonMario Lopezthe ellen degeneres showthe miz

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Adele Finally Confirms November 19 Release Date For New Album “30,” Lead Single “Easy On Me” Going For Immediate Airplay Friday