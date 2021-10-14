in Music News, New Music

Adele Officially Releases “Easy On Me,” Video Launches On YouTube, Song Receiving Immediate Airplay

“Easy On Me” launched at 7PM ET.

Adele - 30 album image | Columbia (via @adele)

As the clock struck midnight in the United Kingdom (and 7PM on the east coast of the United States), Adele released her eagerly anticipated new single “Easy On Me.”

The single jumpstarts the campaign for her new album “30,” which will be arriving November 19.

“Easy On Me” is already available on digital music platforms; the audio is sure to make an immediate — and massive — impact on the sales and streaming fronts. The music video has also launched on YouTube; it, too, is destined to post big early numbers.

As exclusively reported by Headline Planet, “Easy On Me” is going for immediate radio airplay at mainstream formats. Many stations at said formats will be playing the song hourly Thursday night and all day Friday.

To put it simply, “Easy On Me” is in position to make a colossal impact.

adeleeasy on me

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Chandra Wilson, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin Chat With Guest Host Mario Lopez On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Early Look)

First Look: Tate McRae Performs On Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”