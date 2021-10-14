Adele Officially Releases “Easy On Me,” Video Launches On YouTube, Song Receiving Immediate Airplay

As the clock struck midnight in the United Kingdom (and 7PM on the east coast of the United States), Adele released her eagerly anticipated new single “Easy On Me.”

The single jumpstarts the campaign for her new album “30,” which will be arriving November 19.

“Easy On Me” is already available on digital music platforms; the audio is sure to make an immediate — and massive — impact on the sales and streaming fronts. The music video has also launched on YouTube; it, too, is destined to post big early numbers.

As exclusively reported by Headline Planet, “Easy On Me” is going for immediate radio airplay at mainstream formats. Many stations at said formats will be playing the song hourly Thursday night and all day Friday.

To put it simply, “Easy On Me” is in position to make a colossal impact.