in Music News

Adele Finally Confirms November 19 Release Date For New Album “30,” Lead Single “Easy On Me” Going For Immediate Airplay Friday

The worst-kept secret is finally out.

Adele - 30 album image | Columbia (via @adele)

Adele has finally confirmed what music observers have seemingly known for weeks: her new album “30” is arriving on November 19.

The Grammy-winning superstar officially announced the news in a Wednesday morning Tweet, while also writing about the role the album-making process has played in her life over the past three years.

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way,” writes Adele. “I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life … And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out.”

The album campaign will begin with previously announced single “Easy On Me.” The song will launch on digital platforms this Friday; it will also go for immediate airplay at pop, hot adult contemporary, and adult contemporary radio. Many stations at those formats will play the song every hour on release date.

30adeleeasy on me

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Alessia Cara Chats, Does Celebrity Impressions, Performs On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (First Look)