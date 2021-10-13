Adele Finally Confirms November 19 Release Date For New Album “30,” Lead Single “Easy On Me” Going For Immediate Airplay Friday

Adele has finally confirmed what music observers have seemingly known for weeks: her new album “30” is arriving on November 19.

The Grammy-winning superstar officially announced the news in a Wednesday morning Tweet, while also writing about the role the album-making process has played in her life over the past three years.

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way,” writes Adele. “I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life … And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out.”

The album campaign will begin with previously announced single “Easy On Me.” The song will launch on digital platforms this Friday; it will also go for immediate airplay at pop, hot adult contemporary, and adult contemporary radio. Many stations at those formats will play the song every hour on release date.