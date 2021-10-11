in Music News

“The Feels” Becomes First TWICE Song To Make Billboard Hot 100, Gains US Pop Radio Airplay, Makes Top 10 On Global Excluding US Chart

“The Feels” is making waves in the music industry.

TWICE - The Feels video screen | JYP Entertainment

Powered by substantial opening week interest, “The Feels” becomes the first TWICE song to make the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song earns #83 on the listing, which ranks the top songs in America based on activity from streams, sales, and radio airplay.

Although sales and streams contributed particularly heavily during the song’s opening week, it is also attracting attention at US pop radio. The song received 32 official playlist adds in conjunction with last week’s official impact, and numerous stations have begun to provide substantial airplay. According to Mediabase, “The Feels” received 10 or more spins from 7 different pop stations over the past seven days. Top supporter Kiss 98.5 Buffalo has played the song a whopping 19 times.

— An international hit, “The Feels” concurrently debuts at #10 on the Billboard Global Excluding US chart.

the feelstwice

