BLACKPINK Member LISA’s “MONEY,” “LALISA” Remain In Top 10 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

LISA’s debut solo songs continue to resonate with music fans. The performance video for the BLACKPINK member’s “MONEY” and the official video for her “LALISA” both remain inside the Top 10 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The tracks also stay inside the Top 10 on the overall Global YouTube Songs listing.

Credited with 35.5 million views during the October 1-7 tracking period, the “MONEY” performance video slides just one spot to #2 on this week’s Videos chart. “MONEY” meanwhile keeps #3 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart thanks to the 60.6 million streams it received across all eligible uploads.

“LALISA” concurrently slides two spots to #6 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart with 22.1 million views, while dropping two places to #6 on the Songs Chart with 45.8 million total streams.

LISA initially released “LALISA” as her official single with “MONEY” serving as the B-side, but attention recently flipped. “MONEY” has emerged as the bigger force and recently hit the Top 10 on the Global Spotify Chart.