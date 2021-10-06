Early Look: Cast Of “Squid Game” Appears, Plays Game On Wednedsay’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1530 -- Pictured: (l-r) The cast of "Squid Game" plays "Schoolyard Games" with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
In one of the most anticipated talk show appearances in recent memory, four principals from “Squid Game” conference into “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Wi Ha-Joon, and Park Hae-soo represent the Netflix phenomenon on Wednesday’s interview. As part of the interview segment, the “Squid Game” principals take part in a “Schoolyard Games” segment with host Jimmy Fallon.
Coming as the show is delivering record-breaking numbers on Netflix, the “Squid Game” cast appearance airs as part of a “Fallon” episode that also features Anthony Anderson and Charli XCX.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared first-look photos from the taping:
