Early Look: Cast Of “Squid Game” Appears, Plays Game On Wednedsay’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The cast of Netflix’s phenomenon appears on Wednesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1530 -- Pictured: (l-r) The cast of "Squid Game" plays "Schoolyard Games" with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

In one of the most anticipated talk show appearances in recent memory, four principals from “Squid Game” conference into “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Wi Ha-Joon, and Park Hae-soo represent the Netflix phenomenon on Wednesday’s interview. As part of the interview segment, the “Squid Game” principals take part in a “Schoolyard Games” segment with host Jimmy Fallon.

Coming as the show is delivering record-breaking numbers on Netflix, the “Squid Game” cast appearance airs as part of a “Fallon” episode that also features Anthony Anderson and Charli XCX.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared first-look photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1530 — Pictured: (l-r) The cast of “Squid Game” plays “Schoolyard Games” with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
