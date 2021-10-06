Early Look: Cast Of “Squid Game” Appears, Plays Game On Wednedsay’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

In one of the most anticipated talk show appearances in recent memory, four principals from “Squid Game” conference into “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Wi Ha-Joon, and Park Hae-soo represent the Netflix phenomenon on Wednesday’s interview. As part of the interview segment, the “Squid Game” principals take part in a “Schoolyard Games” segment with host Jimmy Fallon.

Coming as the show is delivering record-breaking numbers on Netflix, the “Squid Game” cast appearance airs as part of a “Fallon” episode that also features Anthony Anderson and Charli XCX.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared first-look photos from the taping: