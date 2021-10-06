Charli XCX Delivers Performance On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (First Look)

Along with an eagerly anticipated remote appearance by the cast of “Squid Game,” Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features two in-studio guests.

Anthony Anderson participates in an interview with the “Tonight Show” host, while Charli XCX takes the stage for a musical performance.

Making her first “Tonight Show” moment in two years, Charli XCX’s performance features the visual flair, energy, and quality music fans have come to expect from the acclaimed singer-songwriter. It closes what is sure to be a buzzy episode.

Said episode will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT, with the Charli XCX performance likely to begin at around 12:25AM. Ahead of the episode, NBC shared photos from the official taping: