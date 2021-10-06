in TV News

Charli XCX Delivers Performance On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (First Look)

Charli XCX takes the stage on Wednesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1530 -- Pictured: Musical guest Charli XCX performs on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

Along with an eagerly anticipated remote appearance by the cast of “Squid Game,” Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features two in-studio guests.

Anthony Anderson participates in an interview with the “Tonight Show” host, while Charli XCX takes the stage for a musical performance.

Making her first “Tonight Show” moment in two years, Charli XCX’s performance features the visual flair, energy, and quality music fans have come to expect from the acclaimed singer-songwriter. It closes what is sure to be a buzzy episode.

Said episode will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT, with the Charli XCX performance likely to begin at around 12:25AM. Ahead of the episode, NBC shared photos from the official taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1530 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Anthony Anderson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1530 — Pictured: Musical guest Charli XCX performs on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1530 — Pictured: Musical guest Charli XCX performs on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1530 — Pictured: Musical guest Charli XCX performs on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1530 — Pictured: Musical guest Charli XCX performs on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1530 — Pictured: Musical guest Charli XCX performs on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

