in Music News

TWICE’s “The Feels” Scores Opening Week Pop Radio Airplay In Reno, San Francisco, More; Earns 32 Official Playlist Adds

“The Feels” launched at pop radio this week.

TWICE - The Feels video | JYP/Republic/Imperial

In addition to launching on digital platforms, TWICE’s new single “The Feels” is officially available for pop radio airplay.

The single, which is the popular group’s first all-English release, impacted the pop format this past Tuesday. In conjunction with its impact week, several stations have already begun spinning the song.

According to Mediabase, Reno’s Alice 96.5 has emerged as an early airplay leader. The station had played “The Feels” six times by the end of October 5.

Other early leaders include San Francisco’s 99.7 NOW (4 spins), Chattanooga’s Hits 96 (4 spins), Raleigh’s Pulse FM (3 spins), and San Francisco’s WiLD 94.9 (3 spins).

“The Feels,” moreover, received playlist adds from 32 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this past week (the aforementioned San Francisco stations were, interestingly, not on that list). The song trailed only Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” and Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” as the week’s third-most added song.

the feelstwice

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

First Look: “Ted Lasso” Star Brett Goldstein Appears On Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Early Look: Cast Of “Squid Game” Appears, Plays Game On Wednedsay’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”