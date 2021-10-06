Jason Sudeikis Talks About Ted Lasso’s *NSYNC Scene, “Saturday Night Live,” More On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

In support of this week’s “Ted Lasso” season finale release, the show’s Emmy-winning star, co-creator and executive producer Jason Sudeikis appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Sudeikis makes an in-studio appearance on Thursday’s edition of the daytime talk show.

The interview naturally touches on “Ted Lasso,” with Sudeikis talking about the pressure of writing the show’s third season. The Emmy winner also touches on the buzzy scene in which his character taught the team the choreography to *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye.”

Not solely focused on “Ted Lasso,” the discussion additionally covers Sudeikis’ upcoming return to “Saturday Night Live” — this time as host.

The episode will air Wednesday afternoon; check local listings for broadcast details in your market. Ahead of the broadcast, the “Ellen” team shared sneak peek videos from Sudeikis’ appearance: