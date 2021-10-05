The Regrettes’ “Monday” Earns Most Added Distinction At Alternative Radio

The Regrettes’ new single “Monday” is attracting a substantial amount of interest at the alternative radio format.

Picked up by 20 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations this week, “Monday” ranks as the format’s most added song.

alt-J’s “U&ME” follows in second with 16 pickups, while an add count of 11 slots The Lumineers’ “BRIGHTSIDE” in third. Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” follows in fourth place with 9 new adds.

Each picked up by 6 stations, Glass Animals’ “I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)” and Modest Mouse’s “The Sun Hasn’t Left” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable alternative options: Kings Of Leon’s “Time In Disguise” (5 adds, 7th-most), Maneskin’s “Beggin'” (4 adds, 8th-most, tie), The War On Drugs’ “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” (4 adds, 8th-most, tie), Bakar’s “The Mission” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Rise Against’s “Talking To Ourselves” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie).