in TV News

Early Look: Farruko Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode also features Seth Meyers and Cobie Smulders.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1528 -- Pictured: Musical guest Farruko performs on Monday, October 4, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” kicks off a new week of episodes with a noteworthy musical performance.

Global hitmaker Farruko takes the “Fallon” stage in the concluding segment of Monday’s episode.

The artist’s performance closes an episode that also features Seth Meyers and Cobie Smulders. In addition to taking part in interviews, Meyers and Smulders join Fallon and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter for a game of Catchphrase.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Farruko performance should start at around 12:25AM.

Photos from the taping follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1528 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Seth Meyers during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 4, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1528 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Cobie Smulders during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 4, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1528 — Pictured: (l-r) Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, actress Cobie Smulders, host Jimmy Fallon, and comedian Seth Meyers play “Catchphrase” on Monday, October 4, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1528 — Pictured: Musical guest Farruko performs on Monday, October 4, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1528 — Pictured: Musical guest Farruko performs on Monday, October 4, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1528 — Pictured: Musical guest Farruko performs on Monday, October 4, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1528 — Pictured: Musical guest Farruko performs on Monday, October 4, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

Farrukojimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” Debuts As #1 Song In America