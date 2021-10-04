Early Look: Farruko Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1528 -- Pictured: Musical guest Farruko performs on Monday, October 4, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” kicks off a new week of episodes with a noteworthy musical performance.
Global hitmaker Farruko takes the “Fallon” stage in the concluding segment of Monday’s episode.
The artist’s performance closes an episode that also features Seth Meyers and Cobie Smulders. In addition to taking part in interviews, Meyers and Smulders join Fallon and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter for a game of Catchphrase.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Farruko performance should start at around 12:25AM.
Comments
Loading…