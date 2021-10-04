in TV News

First Look: Julianna Margulies Appears On Monday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The actress appears for an in-studio interview.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Julianna Margulies during Tuesday's October 4, 2021 show. Photo: Best Possible Screengrab/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A high-profile newcomer on Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” makes an appearance on Monday’s edition of “The Late Show.”

Indeed, Emmy-winning actress Julianna Margulies appears as the lead guest on the flagship, Stephen Colbert-hosted CBS talk show. In addition to the Julianna Margulies chat, Monday’s “Late Show” features a performance by Toby Keith.

Margulies plays Laura Peterson in “The Morning Show,” which began its second season on September 17.

Monday’s “Colbert” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Ahead of the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping:

