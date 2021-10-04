Blake Griffin Appears For Interview On Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

The 2021-22 NBA preseason is underway, and the regular season will begin in just fifteen days. In celebration of the occasion, Brooklyn Nets star and popular NBA veteran Blake Griffin makes a late-night television appearance.

Griffin appears for an in-studio chat on Monday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Monday’s edition of “Late Night” additionally features a remote interview with “Sopranos” creator David Chase, who is behind the new prequel film “The Many Saints Of Newark.” Barrett Martin is also part of the broadcast; he is sitting in with The 8G Band for a week-long residency.

The episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC: first-look photos follow.