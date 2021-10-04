in TV News

Blake Griffin Appears For Interview On Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

The Brooklyn Nets star appears on “Seth.”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1202A -- Pictured: (l-r) Professional basketball player Blake Griffin during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 4, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

The 2021-22 NBA preseason is underway, and the regular season will begin in just fifteen days. In celebration of the occasion, Brooklyn Nets star and popular NBA veteran Blake Griffin makes a late-night television appearance.

Griffin appears for an in-studio chat on Monday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Monday’s edition of “Late Night” additionally features a remote interview with “Sopranos” creator David Chase, who is behind the new prequel film “The Many Saints Of Newark.” Barrett Martin is also part of the broadcast; he is sitting in with The 8G Band for a week-long residency.

The episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC: first-look photos follow.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1202A — Pictured: (l-r) Professional basketball player Blake Griffin during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 4, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1202A — Pictured: (l-r) Professional basketball player Blake Griffin during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 4, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1202A — Pictured: (l-r) Professional basketball player Blake Griffin during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 4, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1202A — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Host Seth Meyers talks with ‘Sopranos’ creator, David Chase on October 4, 2021 — (Photo by: NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1202A — Pictured: (l-r) Professional basketball player Blake Griffin during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 4, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

blake griffinlate nightnbcseth meyers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

First Look: Julianna Margulies Appears On Monday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”