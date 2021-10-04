Blake Griffin Appears For Interview On Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1202A -- Pictured: (l-r) Professional basketball player Blake Griffin during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 4, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
The 2021-22 NBA preseason is underway, and the regular season will begin in just fifteen days. In celebration of the occasion, Brooklyn Nets star and popular NBA veteran Blake Griffin makes a late-night television appearance.
Griffin appears for an in-studio chat on Monday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
Monday’s edition of “Late Night” additionally features a remote interview with “Sopranos” creator David Chase, who is behind the new prequel film “The Many Saints Of Newark.” Barrett Martin is also part of the broadcast; he is sitting in with The 8G Band for a week-long residency.
The episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC: first-look photos follow.
