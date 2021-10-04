in Music News

Jonas Brothers’ “Who’s In Your Head” Earns Most Added Honor At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The new Jonas Brothers single tops this week’s add board.

Jonas Brothers by Katia Temkin | Official press photo courtesy of Republic Records

Hot adult contemporary radio continues to embrace the new Jonas Brothers single.

Picked up by another 26 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, the trio’s “Who’s In Your Head” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe,” last week’s add leader, takes second place this week. The high-profile collaboration won support from another 23 stations.

With 17 adds each, Maneskin’s “Beggin'” and Andy Grammer’s “Damn It Feels Good To Be Me” tie for third. The Script’s “I Want It All” follows in fifth with 13 pickups.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” (11 adds, 6th-most), OneRepublic’s “Someday” (9 adds, 7th-most), Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” (7 adds, 8th-most), Tai Verdes’ “A-O-K” (6 adds, 9th-most, tie), Troye Sivan’s “Angel Baby” (6 adds, 9th-most, tie), Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor” (6 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Kacey Musgraves’ “justified” (6 adds, 9th-most, tie).

