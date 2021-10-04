Billboard Hot 100: Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” Debuts As #1 Song In America

The announcement came later in the day that expected, but it still included the news that just about all music industry observers anticipated: Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” is the #1 song in America.

Indeed, “My Universe” earns the top spot on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. The instant hit is the first #1 to ever feature two groups with lead billing.

The superstar collaboration posted mammoth sales during its opening week, while also achieving solid streaming and radio marks. The single marks the sixth number one for BTS (and third this year), while becoming the second career chart-topper for Coldplay.

In announcing the news, Billboard highlights the fact that BTS has achieved six number ones in the span of just over one year and one month. Said accumulation of six number ones is the fastest since The Beatles racked up six leaders in a little over one year and two weeks back in 1964-66.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY,” last week’s chart-topper, falls to #2 this week. Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” falls one spot to #3, Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” drops a place to #4, and Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” holds at #5.