Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Returns To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio, Earning 7th Week On Top

After ceding the throne to Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” on last week’s listing, Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” reclaims #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Bad Habits” earns #1 on the strength of its 6,391 tracking period spins. The count trails last week’s mark by 52 but keeps the Ed Sheeran tune ahead of the pack.

“good 4 u,” which received 6,297 spins during the September 26-October 2 tracking period (-177), takes #2 this week.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” holds at #3 (but posts a massive airplay gain), while Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” stays at #4. Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” holds at #5.