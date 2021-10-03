Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT,” Jonas Brothers’ “Who’s In Your Head,” Drake, Future & Young Thug’s “Way 2 Sexy” Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio

Powered by the format’s greatest airplay gain, Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” blasts into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Jonas Brothers’ “Who’s In Your Head” and Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” also jump into the region this week.

Played 3,699 times during the September 26-October 2 tracking period, “THATS WHAT I WANT” rises twelve spots to #21. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a format-leading 2,610.

Up nine places, “Who’s In Your Head” earns #22 on the chart. The new Jonas Brothers single received 3,530 tracking week spins (+1,728).

Credited with 3,108 spins (+1,056), “Way 2 Sexy “rises four spots to #25.