Doja Cat’s “Need To Know,” Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio; Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” Top 20

Three of the hottest songs at pop radio cross new checkpoints on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” and Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” officially enter the Top 15, while Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” joins the Top 20.

Up two places, “Need To Know” grabs #14 on the strength of its 8,140 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,781.

Played 6,568 times during the September 26-October 2 tracking period (+1,669), “Fancy Like” rises four spots to #15.

“Ghost,” which received 4,420 spins (+1,591), ascends five spots to #19 on this week’s chart.