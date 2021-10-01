in TV News

“Squid Game” Cast Members Added To October 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode

The stars of the buzzy series will appear on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1452 -- Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon during "Hashtags" on Thursday, April 29, 2021 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Since launching in mid-September, “Squid Game” has emerged as the buzziest entertainment property on the planet. Early indications suggest it is attracting record viewership numbers on Netflix.

As the buzz continues to grow, cast members from the show will appear on a high-profile US talk show.

NBC confirms the “Squid Game Cast” for the October 6 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The cast members join previously announced interview guest Anthony Anderson and musical guest Charli XCX on the lineup.

Other upcoming “Fallon” listings follow:

Friday, October 1: Guests include Jerry Seinfeld, Léa Seydoux and musical guest TWICE. Show #1527

Monday, October 4: Guests include Seth Meyers, Cobie Smulders and musical guest Farruko. Show #1528

Tuesday, October 5: Guests include Queen Latifah, Kaitlyn Dever and musical guest Chris Stapleton. Show #1529

Wednesday, October 6: Guests include Anthony Anderson, The Cast of Squid Game, and musical guest Charli XCX. Show #1530

Thursday, October 7: Guests include Madonna and The Kids Tonight Show hosts: Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Olivia Perez. Show #1531

Friday, October 8: Guests include Ana de Armas and musical guest Big Red Machine. Show #1532

