Madonna Confirmed For Interview On October 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature principals from “The Kids Tonight Show.”

Music icon Madonna will soon appear on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to official listings, Madonna will be the lead interview guest on the October 7 edition of “Fallon.” The episode will additionally feature a visit from Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Olivia Perez, hosts of Peacock’s upcoming “The Kids Tonight Show.”

As of press time, no musical or stand-up guest has been confirmed for the episode.

Other upcoming “Fallon” guests include Cobie Smulders (October 4), Queen Latifah (October 5), Kaitlyn Dever (October 5), the cast of “Squid Game” (October 6), and Ana de Armas (October 8). Complete listings are available here.

