First Look: Snoop Dogg, Chris Colfer, Mickey Guyton Appear On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1523 -- Pictured: (l-r) Author Chris Colfer during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 27, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” continues its 2021-22 season with an original installment Monday night.
The episode features three noteworthy guests. Snoop Dogg, the lead guest, appears for a remote interview. Chris Colfer subsequently joins for an in-studio interview, before Mickey Guyton takes the stage for an in-person musical performance.
With his appearance, Colfer notably continues his streak of appearing on the Fallon-hosted “Tonight Show” every year since its 2014 debut.
Monday’s “Fallon” episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping:
Comments
Loading…