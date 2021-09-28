Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Lil Nas X, whose singles “INDUSTRY BABY (with Jack Harlow)” and “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” hold Top 10 positions on the pop radio airplay chart, is quickly racking up support for his latest single.

“THATS WHAT I WANT,” that single, landed at a whopping 73 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week. It ranks as the format’s most added song.

Coldplay and BTS also received ample love for their new collaboration “My Universe.” Picked up by 63 stations, it takes second place on the Mediabase pop add board.

Jonas Brothers’ “Who’s In Your Head” follows in third with 49 pickups, while an add count of 35 slots Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” in fourth.

With 33 adds each, Troye Sivan’s “Angel Baby” and Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Giveon’s “For Tonight” (23 adds, 7th-most), Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart” (22 adds, 8th-most), The Anxiety’s “Meet Me At Our Place” (20 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” (20 adds, 9th-most, tie).