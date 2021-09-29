in TV News

First Look: Meghan Trainor Appears On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Meghan Trainor appears on Wednesday’s “Ellen” episode.

Meghan Trainor on 9/29/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

As the premiere of “Clash Of The Cover Bands” draws near, judge Meghan Trainor pays a visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Appearing for an in-studio interview on Wednesday’s episode, the Grammy-winning artist chats with Ellen about her new son, her future family plans (including her interest in having twins), and more. She also reflects on her past experiences on “Ellen.”

Filmed in advance, the broadcast also features an appearance by “America’s Got Talent” contestant Josh Blue.

The episode will air Wednesday afternoon, but a teaser video and photos from the taping are already available:

Written by Brian Cantor

