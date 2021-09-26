in Music News

The Pretty Reckless’ “Only Love Can Save Me Now” Spends 2nd Week As Active Rock Radio’s #1 Song

“Only Love Can Save Me Now” remains the biggest song at active rock.

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless in Only Love Can Save Me Now | Video screen | Fearless Records

The Pretty Reckless’ “Only Love Can Save Me Now (featuring Kim Thayil & Matt Cameron)” unsurprisingly retains its status as the biggest song at active rock radio.

Played ~1,820 times during the September 19-25 tracking period, the single earns a second week at #1 on the Mediabase active rock radio chart. This week’s spin count trails the previous mark by 56 but keeps the TPR single ahead of the pack.

Credited with ~1,741 spins (-88), Foo Fighters’ “Making A Fire” holds at #2.

Chevelle’s “Mars Simula” stays at #3, while Seether’s “Wasteland” rises two spots to #4. Up two places, Pop Evil’s “Survivor” grabs #5.

