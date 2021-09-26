in Music News

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Earns 4th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“STAY” remains the most played song at pop radio.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber in Stay | Video screen | Columbia

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s megahit “STAY” retains its position at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played ~19,092 times during the September 19-25 tracking period, “STAY” secures a fourth week at #1. The spin count trails last week’s mark by a modest 300, but it keeps the high-profile collaboration nearly 2,000 spins ahead of the competition.

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” which rises one spot to #2, received ~17,138 spins (-171).

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” falls one spot to #3, and Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” holds at #4. Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” spends another week at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

