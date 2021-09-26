in Music News

Ed Sheeran’ “Shivers” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” Joins Top 20

“Shivers” and “Fancy Like” rise on the pop radio chart.

Ed Sheeran in Shivers | Video screen | Atlantic

Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” and Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” again post big gains on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The former blasts into the Top 15, while the latter flies into the Top 20.

Played 6,691 times during the September 19-25 tracking period, “Shivers” rises four spots to #15. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 2,225, which ranks as the week’s #1 airplay gain.

Up four places, “Fancy Like” earns #19 on the strength of its 4,899 spins. The play count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,808, enough for the week’s #4 airplay increase.

ed sheeranfancy likeshiverswalker hayes

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

The Pretty Reckless’ “Only Love Can Save Me Now” Spends 2nd Week As Active Rock Radio’s #1 Song

Justin Bieber’s “Ghost,” Wizkid, Bieber & TEMS’ “Essence” Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Drake, Future & Young Thug’s “Way 2 Sexy” Top 30