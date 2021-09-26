Ed Sheeran’ “Shivers” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” Joins Top 20

Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” and Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” again post big gains on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The former blasts into the Top 15, while the latter flies into the Top 20.
Played 6,691 times during the September 19-25 tracking period, “Shivers” rises four spots to #15. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 2,225, which ranks as the week’s #1 airplay gain.
Up four places, “Fancy Like” earns #19 on the strength of its 4,899 spins. The play count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,808, enough for the week’s #4 airplay increase.
