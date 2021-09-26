in Music News

Jonas Brothers’ “Who’s In Your Head,” Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Kacey Musgraves, Nessa Barrett Songs Top 50

“Who’s In Your Head” and “THATS WHAT I WANT” debut on the pop radio chart.

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes new arrivals from Jonas Brothers and Lil Nas X.

Below last week’s chart at #50, Jonas Brothers’ “Who’s In Your Head” makes this week’s Top 40 at #31. The new single received 1,802 spins during the September 19-25 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,478.

Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” concurrently rises thirty-nine places to make its Top 40 debut at #33. The “MONTERO” single posted a tracking period play count of 1,089 (+1,011).

— As “Who’s In Your Head” and “THATS WHAT I WANT” enter the chart, Kacey Musgraves’ “justified” and Nessa Barrett’s “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” make moves just below.

Played 448 times during the tracking week (+242), “justified” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #45 song. It was #53 last week.

“i hope ur miserable until ur dead,” the recipient of 417 spins (+259), meanwhile rises fifteen spots to #46.

