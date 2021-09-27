WizKid & TEMS’ “Essence” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Stays Atop Urban Radio Chart

WizKid’s “Essence (featuring TEMS)” continues to impress on the Mediabase radio charts.

Up one place from last week’s position, the hit single officially secures #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart. It concurrently secures a second week atop the urban airplay listing.

— “Essence” tops the rhythmic chart thanks to the 5,928 spins it received during the September 19-25 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 613.

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY,” last week’s leader, falls to #2.

Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” stays at #3, and Wale’s “Angles (featuring Chris Brown)” ascends one spot to #4. Pop Smoke’s “Woo Baby (featuring Chris Brown)” meanwhile lifts two spots to #5.

— “Essence” meanwhile stays atop the urban chart with 5,994 spins (-105).

BIA’s “Whole Lotta Money” rises one spot to #2, Moneybagg Yo’s “Wockesha” climbs one place to #3, Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” jumps six spots to #4, and Yung Bleu, Chris Brown & 2 Chainz’s “Baddest” holds at #5.