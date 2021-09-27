in Music News

WizKid & TEMS’ “Essence” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Stays Atop Urban Radio Chart

“Essence” rules two radio formats this week.

WizKid - Made In Lagos deluxe cover | RCA Records

WizKid’s “Essence (featuring TEMS)” continues to impress on the Mediabase radio charts.

Up one place from last week’s position, the hit single officially secures #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart. It concurrently secures a second week atop the urban airplay listing.

— “Essence” tops the rhythmic chart thanks to the 5,928 spins it received during the September 19-25 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 613.

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY,” last week’s leader, falls to #2.

Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” stays at #3, and Wale’s “Angles (featuring Chris Brown)” ascends one spot to #4. Pop Smoke’s “Woo Baby (featuring Chris Brown)” meanwhile lifts two spots to #5.

— “Essence” meanwhile stays atop the urban chart with 5,994 spins (-105).

BIA’s “Whole Lotta Money” rises one spot to #2, Moneybagg Yo’s “Wockesha” climbs one place to #3, Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” jumps six spots to #4, and Yung Bleu, Chris Brown & 2 Chainz’s “Baddest” holds at #5.

