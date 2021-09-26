in Music News

Justin Bieber’s “Ghost,” Wizkid, Bieber & TEMS’ “Essence” Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Drake, Future & Young Thug’s “Way 2 Sexy” Top 30

“Ghost,” “Essence,” and “Way 2 Sexy” hit new highs at pop radio.

Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” makes another jump at pop radio, officially securing a Top 25 position on this week’s Mediabase pop chart. WizKid’s “Essence (featuring TEMS),” which features Bieber on its remix, also joins the Top 25 this week.

Played 2,830 times during the September 19-25 tracking period, “Ghost” rises ten spots to #24. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,656.

Credited with 2,626 spins (+370), “Essence” rises two spots to #25.

— As “Ghost” and “Essence” hit the Top 25, Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” goes Top 30.

The “Certified Lover Boy” collaboration rises eight places to #29 on the strength of its 2,051 spins (+1,160).

