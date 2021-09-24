in Music News

Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” Earns #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

“My Universe” takes over #1 on the iTunes chart.

My Universe cover | Atlantic Records

Two of the world’s biggest music acts joined forces for a new single, and it is unsurprisingly resonating with buyers.

As of press time early morning Friday, Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” holds the #1 position on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart.

“My Universe” seized the throne from Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like,” which now sits in the #2 spot.

Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” (#3), the instrumental version of “My Universe” (#4), and the PNAU remix of Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart” (#5) complete the active Top 5.

— Also expected to post big streaming numbers, “My Universe” should debut very prominently on the next Billboard Hot 100 chart.

btscoldplaymy universe

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

