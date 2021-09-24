Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” Earns #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Two of the world’s biggest music acts joined forces for a new single, and it is unsurprisingly resonating with buyers.

As of press time early morning Friday, Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” holds the #1 position on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart.

“My Universe” seized the throne from Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like,” which now sits in the #2 spot.

Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” (#3), the instrumental version of “My Universe” (#4), and the PNAU remix of Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart” (#5) complete the active Top 5.

— Also expected to post big streaming numbers, “My Universe” should debut very prominently on the next Billboard Hot 100 chart.