Songs By Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, More Selected For September 27 “Dancing With The Stars” Episode

ABC reveals the plans for this coming Monday’s “DWTS.”

DANCING WITH THE STARS - ÒSeason 30 PremiereÓ Ð ÒDancing with the StarsÓ returns for another star-studded season with a new, notable and energetic cast of 15 celebrities who are ready to bring their sparkle and shimmy to the ballroom. The competition begins with a two-hour season premiere, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) CARRIE ANN INABA, LEN GOODMAN, DEREK HOUGH, BRUNO TONIOLI

The new season of “Dancing With The Stars” continues this coming Monday, September 27, as the celebrity-pro couples again aim to impress on the stage.

The fifteen couples will perform in Viennese Waltz, Foxtrot, Samba, Tango, Rumba or Cha Cha styles; song selections include Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet,” Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin’s “I Like It,” and The Isley Brothers’ “Twist and Shout.”

In addition to the performances, Monday’s episode will feature the first elimination of the season.

ABC’s listing of the song and style selections follows. The episode will air from 8-10PM EDT on the 27th.

Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the Rumba to “Make Me Want To” by Jimmie Allen

TV actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Rumba to “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur

Spice Girl Melanie C and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Foxtrot to “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles

Reality star Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”) and pro Pasha Pashkov dancing the Salsa to “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Rumba to “All by Myself” by Celine Dion

Influencer Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Better Days” by Ant Clemons & Justin Timberlake

Matt James (“The Bachelor”) and pro Lindsay Arnold dancing the Samba to “Levitating” by Dua Lipa

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Foxtrot to “It Had To Be You” by Ray Chew Live!

Actor Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”) and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Cha Cha to “Twist & Shout” by The Isley Brothers

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Cha Cha to “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) and pro Witney Carson dancing the Tango to “Nothin’ but a Good Time” by Poison

Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Cha Cha to “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer

Celebrity Fitness Guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Salsa to “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Rumba to “U Know What’s Up” Donell Jones

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Cha Cha to “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

