Early Look: Sydney Sweeney Appears On September 28 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

From recently launched releases like “The White Lotus” and “The Voyeurs” to the upcoming “Night Teeth,” actress-producer Sydney Sweeney has numerous projects on her radar.

She will have the chance to bring visibility to her projects — and connect with audiences in a fun way — on an upcoming edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Sweeney will appear as an in-studio guest on the September 28 edition of the popular daytime talk show. The episode will also feature an appearance by Melissa McCarthy and a performance by Patrick Droney.

Kelly will additionally deliver a cover of “My Own Worst Enemy.”

Ahead of the broadcast, NBCUniversal shared photos from the taping: