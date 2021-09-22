Early Look: Sydney Sweeney Appears On September 28 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 1020 -- Pictured: Sydney Sweeney -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
From recently launched releases like “The White Lotus” and “The Voyeurs” to the upcoming “Night Teeth,” actress-producer Sydney Sweeney has numerous projects on her radar.
She will have the chance to bring visibility to her projects — and connect with audiences in a fun way — on an upcoming edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
Sweeney will appear as an in-studio guest on the September 28 edition of the popular daytime talk show. The episode will also feature an appearance by Melissa McCarthy and a performance by Patrick Droney.
Kelly will additionally deliver a cover of “My Own Worst Enemy.”
Ahead of the broadcast, NBCUniversal shared photos from the taping:
