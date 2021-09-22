in TV News

Early Look: Sydney Sweeney Appears On September 28 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

The actress-producer will appear on next Tuesday’s “Kelly.”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 1020 -- Pictured: Sydney Sweeney -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

From recently launched releases like “The White Lotus” and “The Voyeurs” to the upcoming “Night Teeth,” actress-producer Sydney Sweeney has numerous projects on her radar.

She will have the chance to bring visibility to her projects — and connect with audiences in a fun way — on an upcoming edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Sweeney will appear as an in-studio guest on the September 28 edition of the popular daytime talk show. The episode will also feature an appearance by Melissa McCarthy and a performance by Patrick Droney.

Kelly will additionally deliver a cover of “My Own Worst Enemy.”

Ahead of the broadcast, NBCUniversal shared photos from the taping:

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1020 — Pictured: Sydney Sweeney — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1020 — Pictured: (l-r) Sydney Sweeney, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1020 — Pictured: (l-r) Sydney Sweeney, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1020 — Pictured: (l-r) Sydney Sweeney, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

