“Clash Of The Cover Bands” Judges Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert Set For “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Appearances

Ahead of the show’s October 13 premiere, “Clash Of The Cover Bands” judges Meghan Trainor and Adam Lambert will appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

According to new listings, Trainor will appear for an interview on the September 29 edition of the daytime talk show. Said broadcast will also feature an appearance by Josh Blue.

Lambert will subsequently appear on the October 7 edition. Stephen “tWitch” Boss will guest host the broadcast, and Angela Trimbur will appear as another guest.

A complete look at upcoming “Ellen” listings follows (all are subject to change):

September 24 – Matt James, G-Eazy & Marc E. Bassy, guest host Arsenio Hall

September 27 – Melissa McCarthy

September 28 – Leslie Jordan, Morgan Stickney, guest co-host Mila Kunis

September 29 – Meghan Trainor, Josh Blue

September 30 – Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nacho Figueras

October 1 – Joel McHale, Curtis Stone, guest host Arsenio Hall

October 4 – Anderson Cooper, Aidan Bryant, Demi Lovato and Eddie Lassner segment at Universal Studios

October 5 – Leah Remini, Dr. Michael Beckwith

October 6 – Brandi Carlile

October 7 – Adam Lambert, Angela Trimbur, guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss

October 8 – Guest host Mario Lopez