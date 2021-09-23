in TV News

“Clash Of The Cover Bands” Judges Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert Set For “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Appearances

The recording artists and judges will appear on upcoming “Ellen” episodes.

Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Ahead of the show’s October 13 premiere, “Clash Of The Cover Bands” judges Meghan Trainor and Adam Lambert will appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

According to new listings, Trainor will appear for an interview on the September 29 edition of the daytime talk show. Said broadcast will also feature an appearance by Josh Blue.

Lambert will subsequently appear on the October 7 edition. Stephen “tWitch” Boss will guest host the broadcast, and Angela Trimbur will appear as another guest.

A complete look at upcoming “Ellen” listings follows (all are subject to change):

September 24 – Matt James, G-Eazy & Marc E. Bassy, guest host Arsenio Hall
September 27 – Melissa McCarthy
September 28 – Leslie Jordan, Morgan Stickney, guest co-host Mila Kunis
September 29 – Meghan Trainor, Josh Blue
September 30 – Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nacho Figueras
October 1 – Joel McHale, Curtis Stone, guest host Arsenio Hall
October 4 – Anderson Cooper, Aidan Bryant, Demi Lovato and Eddie Lassner segment at Universal Studios
October 5 – Leah Remini, Dr. Michael Beckwith
October 6 – Brandi Carlile
October 7 – Adam Lambert, Angela Trimbur, guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss
October 8 – Guest host Mario Lopez

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

