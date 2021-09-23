in TV News

First Look: The Killers Deliver Rooftop Performance On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The Killers perform as part of a special New York tribute show.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1521 -- Pictured: Musical guest The Killers perform on Thursday, September 23, 2021 -- (Photo by: Bryan Bedder/NBC)

A tribute to New York City, Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features content from all five boroughs.

The Bronx receives representation at Yankees Stadium, where Jimmy Fallon throws out the first pitch. Yankees legend Mariano Rivera appears to help Fallon prepare for the big moment.

Staten Island receives its spotlight as Fallon and Colin Quinn visit the acclaimed Joe & Pat’s Pizzeria. Fallon and The Roots travel to Brooklyn to meet magician Justin Willman; the “Tonight Show” host and Roots member Tariq also spend time in Queens with Lady Pink.

Manhattan, home to “The Tonight Show” studio, receives spotlight as well. First, Michael Strahan and Fallon surprise guests at Madame Tussauds. Later, The Killers perform (reportedly 2020 standout “Dying Breed”) from atop 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from The Killers’ performance:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1521 — Pictured: Musical guest The Killers perform on Thursday, September 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Bryan Bedder/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1521 — Pictured: Musical guest The Killers perform on Thursday, September 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Bryan Bedder/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1521 — Pictured: Musical guest The Killers perform on Thursday, September 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Bryan Bedder/NBC)

jimmy fallonnbcthe killersthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Clash Of The Cover Bands” Judges Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert Set For “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Appearances

Camila Cabello Rocks Red Carpet, Delivers Killer Performance At Billboard Latin Music Awards (Special Look)