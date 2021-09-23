First Look: The Killers Deliver Rooftop Performance On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

A tribute to New York City, Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features content from all five boroughs.

The Bronx receives representation at Yankees Stadium, where Jimmy Fallon throws out the first pitch. Yankees legend Mariano Rivera appears to help Fallon prepare for the big moment.

Staten Island receives its spotlight as Fallon and Colin Quinn visit the acclaimed Joe & Pat’s Pizzeria. Fallon and The Roots travel to Brooklyn to meet magician Justin Willman; the “Tonight Show” host and Roots member Tariq also spend time in Queens with Lady Pink.

Manhattan, home to “The Tonight Show” studio, receives spotlight as well. First, Michael Strahan and Fallon surprise guests at Madame Tussauds. Later, The Killers perform (reportedly 2020 standout “Dying Breed”) from atop 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from The Killers’ performance: